Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading Down 11.2%

Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG)’s share price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 39,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 120,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

