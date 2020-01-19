Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) were up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44, approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

