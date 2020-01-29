AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $314,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of AMREP worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

