AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.89

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.72. AMREP shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 10,445 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of AMREP worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)