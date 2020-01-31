Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 0.8%

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.62), 1,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.22. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44.

In other Amryt Pharma news, insider Joe Wiley bought 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,758.78 ($12,837.12).

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

