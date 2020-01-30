AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Down 0.8%

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29, 2,720 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AMS AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

