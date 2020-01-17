Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $7.52 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

