Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amtech Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,839. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.35. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.