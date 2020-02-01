Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.71. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,929,109 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $14.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

