Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 15,390,000 shares. Currently, 31.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 305,029 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,556. The firm has a market cap of $305.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

