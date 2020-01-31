ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.20

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.23.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

