ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.65

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as low as $6.64. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

