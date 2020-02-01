Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 219,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.75. 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

