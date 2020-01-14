Analyst Activity Update on WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Brokerage firms covering shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have given the stock a “Buy” rating on a consensus basis. Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 2.40 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $56.43 which, according to analysts, yield significant upside potential to the $61.80 consensus target price.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 61.80, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 56.43 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 45.28. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares are moving -2.94% trading at $56.43 today.