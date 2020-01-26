Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.40). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,475,000 after purchasing an additional 179,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.78.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com