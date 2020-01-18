Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.36). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.37. 22,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com