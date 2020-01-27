Analysts Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com