Analysts Anticipate Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Appian also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. Appian’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.65. 718,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.85. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $967,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Appian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

