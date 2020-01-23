Analysts Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $9,050,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.89. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

