Analysts Anticipate ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ASLN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.11. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

