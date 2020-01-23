Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 53,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after buying an additional 256,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

