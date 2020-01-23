Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,289. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com