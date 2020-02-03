Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,094. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

