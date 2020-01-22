Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Camping World reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camping World by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 582,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Camping World has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

