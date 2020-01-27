Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after buying an additional 656,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $15,174,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

