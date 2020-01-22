Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $239.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.00 million and the lowest is $230.67 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $222.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $927.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $902.80 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com