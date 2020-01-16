Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $28.32 on Monday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $634.94 million, a P/E ratio of 320.78 and a beta of 1.46.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

