Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Childrens Place posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Childrens Place by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com