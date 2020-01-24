Analysts Anticipate Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Cigna posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $16.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $63,720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.80. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

