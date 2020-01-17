Analysts Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $12.74 on Friday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Constellium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

