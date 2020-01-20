Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com