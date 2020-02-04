Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.63. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Resources.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 763,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 526,697 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $26.66 on Friday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

