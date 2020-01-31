Analysts Anticipate Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Correvio Pharma reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ CORV remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,353. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

