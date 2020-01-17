Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post sales of $236.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.94 million and the lowest is $234.00 million. Cree reported sales of $413.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $968.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.30 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

CREE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

