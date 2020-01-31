Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,234. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

