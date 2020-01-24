Analysts Anticipate Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Crossamerica Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crossamerica Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Crossamerica Partners has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

