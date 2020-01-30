Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,953. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

