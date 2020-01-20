Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $1,723,000.

NVST opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

