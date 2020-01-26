Analysts Anticipate Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Post $0.00 EPS

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESEA. ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of ESEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 20,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

