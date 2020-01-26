Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $50.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. FibroGen posted sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $299.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $330.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $307.53 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $544.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,089.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,129. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

