Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

FWRD traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. 61,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,582. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Forward Air by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Forward Air by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

