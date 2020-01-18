Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTHX. BTIG Research increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $406,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $939.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

