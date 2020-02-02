Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com