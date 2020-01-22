Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 696,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

