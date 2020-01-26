Analysts Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.30 Million

Analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to post sales of $505.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the highest is $508.20 million. Heico reported sales of $466.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Heico’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 499,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. Heico has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Heico by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,271,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

