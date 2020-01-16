Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%.

HFWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

