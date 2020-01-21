Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

HIW stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

