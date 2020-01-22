Analysts Anticipate HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.98.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $2,756,888. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

