Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,152. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

