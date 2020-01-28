Analysts Anticipate Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $733.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.18 million to $739.24 million. Icon reported sales of $679.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Icon.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Icon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 155,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Icon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,649. Icon has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

